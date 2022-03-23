Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Position Boosted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

