Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Set at $27.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.37.

GOLD stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

