Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $14.67 on Wednesday, reaching $559.99. 1,094,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $585.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.81. The company has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.