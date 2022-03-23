Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,520,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,927,000 after purchasing an additional 802,026 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,044,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,148,000 after purchasing an additional 238,559 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

TRP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 182.67%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

