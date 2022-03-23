Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.7% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of QSR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.59. 1,227,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 78.81%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

