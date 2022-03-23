Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of BXRX opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $53.20.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.25) by $15.28. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -13.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baudax Bio by 30.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

