Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €112.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €112.00 ($123.08) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.40 ($112.53).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €79.06 ($86.88) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.51.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.