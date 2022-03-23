BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) COO Albert W. Hank Sells 2,700 Shares

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BBQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BBQ by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BBQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in BBQ in the 4th quarter valued at $26,699,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BBQ in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

