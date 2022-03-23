BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) COO Albert W. Hank Sells 2,700 Shares

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BBQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BBQ by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BBQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in BBQ in the 4th quarter valued at $26,699,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BBQ in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.
BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
