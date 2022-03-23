Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 947 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 96,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

