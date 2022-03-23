Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,122,382 shares of company stock valued at $292,845,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $131.63 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

