Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3,173.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.