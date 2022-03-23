Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 417,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,208,000.

BAR opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.

