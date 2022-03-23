Berenberg Bank Lowers RWS (LON:RWS) Price Target to GBX 650

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 650 ($8.56) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RWS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.81) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 707.50 ($9.31).

LON:RWS traded down GBX 82 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 385.60 ($5.08). 6,156,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 480.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 576.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326 ($4.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 838 ($11.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

