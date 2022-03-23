Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,537. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

