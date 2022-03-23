Bfsg LLC Sells 185 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,926. The firm has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $264.37 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.12 and a 200 day moving average of $350.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

