Bfsg LLC Sells 252 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $140.96.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.