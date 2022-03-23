Bfsg LLC Sells 5,366 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 2.84% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Shares of FXY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 59,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,602. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12 month low of $77.60 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

