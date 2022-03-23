Bfsg LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297,768. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.