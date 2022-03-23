B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. 4,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $36.52.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in B&G Foods by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,177 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.