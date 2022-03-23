BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of BIGC opened at $22.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,037. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

