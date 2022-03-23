Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $37,292.70 and approximately $22,482.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.72 or 0.06978606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.80 or 0.99879641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044519 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

