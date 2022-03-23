BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 8.9%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. 3,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 396,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,549 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

