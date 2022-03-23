Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Cap Reaches $27,434.08

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 66.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $27,434.08 and approximately $64.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

