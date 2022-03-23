Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $14.41 million and $71.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00007092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00425222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00104240 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00106689 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars.

