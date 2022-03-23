BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. BitTube has a total market cap of $625,263.08 and $127.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00457989 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 338,811,346 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.