BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line missed the consensus mark for the second straight quarter. Pre-opening costs, marketing expenses, and rise in labor, meat and seafood costs have been weighing on margins. The rise in general and administrative expenses remains a concern. However, robust off-premise sales and recovery in comps bode well. In fourth-quarter 2021, comps increased 45.6% year over year. The company generated record fourth-quarter revenues despite the ongoing labor constraints and the significant impact of the Omicron surge (that started in December). Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have remained stable.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.42.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 252,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $638.68 million, a PE ratio of -160.46, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.09.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 111,466.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

