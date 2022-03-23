BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.05

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and traded as low as $12.18. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 158,846 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.