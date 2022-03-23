BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.05

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and traded as low as $12.18. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 158,846 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 120.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 228,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 124,783 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

