Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.31

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 74500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$16.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28.
Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)
