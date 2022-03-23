BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.55 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BHI traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 87.85 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 27,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.66. BMO UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £101.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11.

Get BMO UK High Income Trust alerts:

About BMO UK High Income Trust (Get Rating)

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.