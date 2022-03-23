BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.55 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BHI traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 87.85 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 27,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.66. BMO UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £101.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11.
About BMO UK High Income Trust (Get Rating)
