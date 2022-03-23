Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $12.29 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,366,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,491 shares of company stock valued at $32,065,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $325.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

