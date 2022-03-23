Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $25.15 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $25,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $574.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $654.81.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

