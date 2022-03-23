Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $201,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 526 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of GS opened at $343.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $317.72 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

