Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 16,296 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Green Dot worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $7,739,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 41.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

