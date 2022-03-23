Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

PAYX opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.13. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

