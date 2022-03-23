Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,815,472 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $13.53.
BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 171.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $135,000.
About Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.
