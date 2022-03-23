Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,815,472 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $13.53.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 171.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $135,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

