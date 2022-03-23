Braze (BRZE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Braze to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Braze to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRZE opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. JMP Securities upped their target price on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.91.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

