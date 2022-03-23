Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 417 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 417 ($5.49).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 425 ($5.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.27) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of LON BRW remained flat at $GBX 314.50 ($4.14) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 721,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,566. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 350.63. The stock has a market cap of £955.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,528.44). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.94), for a total value of £62,565 ($82,365.72). Insiders have purchased 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,021,376 in the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

