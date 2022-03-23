Brian A. Tilzer Sells 4,259 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BBY stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,675,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $251,898,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

