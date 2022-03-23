British Land (LON:BLND) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.56) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($7.01).

Get British Land alerts:

LON BLND opened at GBX 521.60 ($6.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 528.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 519.40. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.54.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.