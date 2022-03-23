Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 68,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.