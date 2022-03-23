Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

FBK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,139. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.04. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

