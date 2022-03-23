Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $104,570,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after buying an additional 784,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $15,852,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. 36,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,267. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

