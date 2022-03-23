Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

TCMD traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,229. The firm has a market cap of $378.61 million, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.39. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 251,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.