Brokerages Expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post $2.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) to post $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also reported earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.64 to $12.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

CM stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.58. 705,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $97.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are set to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

