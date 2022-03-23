Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Game Technology.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.
International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
