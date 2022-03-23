Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $733.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.20. 284,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,585,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

