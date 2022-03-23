Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $408.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $408.04 million. Kforce reported sales of $363.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.88. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.79. Kforce has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.