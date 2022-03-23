Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will post $408.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $408.04 million. Kforce reported sales of $363.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.88. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.79. Kforce has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

