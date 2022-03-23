Brokerages Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.45. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.61. 10,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.36. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

