Brokerages Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will post sales of $342.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the lowest is $340.30 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $354.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ PCH traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 694,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,559. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

